Police searching for suspect in Milford death

MILFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect after a man was found dead inside a Milford home early Sunday morning.

Jusselo Dias Dos Reis is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon following an incident on North Bow Street, the office of Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. announced. The victim has not yet been identified.

Dos Reis, 42, stands 5-foot-10, weighs about 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to the DA’s office. He may be driving a black 2003 Ford Explorer with Massachusetts registration 7JN555.

The DA’s office said police were informed by the Department of Homeland Security that Dos Reis is believed to have illegally entered the country “without inspection.” Officials also said Dos Reis lost his wallet in Milford, so he may be seeking replacements or using false documents.

Anyone with information on Dos Reis’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Milford Police Department at (508) 473-1113 or the Massachusetts State Police Troop C Headquarters at (508) 829-8326.