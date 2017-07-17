RI Democrats unite against GOP health bill with doctors, senior advocates

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — All four members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation reinforced their opposition to the Senate Republican health care bill at an event Monday morning.

After Senate Republicans delayed voting on the latest bill, the four Democrats in Rhode Island’s delegation met doctors, nurses and advocates for seniors at the Allen Berry Health Center to discuss the effects of what they call “Trumpcare.”

“It will cut Medicaid about 35% over the next several years,” U.S. Sen. Jack Reed said. “They are moving away from the Medicaid program as it exists today to essentially a block grant, so the states will have to make up the difference.”

According to a spokesperson from Senator Reed’s office, Reed and U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse are attempting to convince one more Republican senator to announce his or her opposition to the bill, which would be enough to stop the bill from passing.

If the Senate vote for the health bill ends up in a tie, Vice President Mike Pence would cast the deciding vote to determine whether it passes. Pence spoke in favor of the GOP health care plan in Providence last Friday.

“President Trump and I believe the Senate health care bill strengthens and secures Medicaid for the neediest in our society, and this bill puts this vital American program on a path to long term sustainability,” Pence said.