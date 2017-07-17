RIDOT to lift lane restrictions on I-195 East in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Monday that the current lane restrictions on I-195 East between the Gano Street exit and the I-95 Interchange in Providence will be lifted in time for the Friday morning’s commute.

Before the restrictions are lifted, there will be lane closures on Wednesday and Thursday night beginning at 8 p.m. to remove the temporary barrier and restripe the roadway. The DOT says, all work is weather dependent and subject to change.

The preventative maintenance work on I-195 began in May. While this part of the project wraps up, the department says work on I-195 West will continue through the end of July. Drivers are reminded to keep an eye out for crews as they make their way through the work zone. The DOT asks drivers to remain in their lane, as all go through.