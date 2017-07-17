RIers among 1,300+ Vietnam War veterans honored at Fenway

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) – More than 1,300 veterans of the Vietnam War were honored at Saturday’s Red Sox game at Fenway Park.

Several Rhode Islanders were included in the ceremony, including Jose Costa of Cumberland.

In honor of the 50th Anniversary of the war, veterans and their families were recognized on the field before the game Saturday. Governor Charlie Baker was in attendance, as well as former Secretary of State John Kerry. The ceremony also included a flyover of four F-15 jets from an Air Force base in Massachusetts.

Red Sox officials say the ceremony was the largest recognition of its kind ever held in the United States.

Saturday was also the 8th annual Run to Home Base 5K run to raise money for veterans and service members.

A half-size replica of the Vietnam Memorial, known as the Moving Wall, was on display at the park.

Yesterday marked another successful Run To Home Base as we continue help heal the invisible wounds of war. pic.twitter.com/I7dsVzPCVo — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 16, 2017