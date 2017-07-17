Seekonk man sentenced for ‘sextortion’ of teenage girl

SEEKONK, Mass. (AP) — A commercial airline pilot from Massachusetts has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for cyberstalking a teenage girl from New Hampshire.

David Ackell, of Seekonk, was sentenced Friday to 33 months in prison, after being found guilty last December.

The Sun Chronicle of Attleboro reports that Ackell solicited a 16-year-old victim through social media and coerced her into sending him explicit photographs of herself.

When the girl wanted to end the relationship, the 48-year-old Ackell threatened to harm her by making the images public.

The communication went on for two years before the girl’s father found out and went to police.

Ackell said the communication with the girl was “consensual role-playing.”

