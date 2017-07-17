The Rhode Home: a good night’s sleep

This morning in The Rhode Home, Nick, Ron and Pete Cardi joined us to discuss the importance of a good night’s sleep. From how sleep affects us to what a tempur-pedic can do from you, Cardi’s can help!

We were also joined by Sue Wright from the Narragansett Lions Club who provided details on the upcoming Blessing of the Fleet taking place on July 29th.

Get details here: http://narragansettlionsclub.org/Page/70477~769464/Blessing-of-the-Fleet-Festival

More from Cardi’s here: Cardis.com

