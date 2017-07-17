Vehicle slams into pole in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Concerned about safety, police stayed at the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a utility pole until crews were able to make emergency repairs Sunday.

The vehicle hit the pole on Park Street just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, causing it to become unstable. Fire crews on scene told Eyewitness News they planned to stay there until the electric company was able to make repairs.

Officials at the scene confirmed that there were no injuries.

Power in the area was not affected as a result of the crash.