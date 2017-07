NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — On Sunday, 18 thrill-seekers took to the skies over Newport to raise money for the Dorian J. Murray Foundation, which seeks to fund pediatric cancer research and raise awareness about the disease. Among them was Dorian’s mother, Melissa Murray, who took the leap in honor of her son.

PHOTOS: The Leap For Dorian event 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Melissa Murray Skydives for the Dorian J. Murray Foundation. Skydive Newport Melissa Murray, Dorian's Mother. Up above Newport Melissa Murray mid freefall. The Leap for Dorian event raised $4,000 for the Dorian J. Murray Foundation.