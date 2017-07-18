ACLU sues Cranston again over panhandling ban

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston’s crackdown on public soliciting has drawn another legal challenge from the American Civil Liberties Union.

The ACLU of Rhode Island announced Tuesday it had filed a lawsuit against the city in federal court. The lawsuit argues a city ordinance banning people from standing in the road or median to collect money is unconstitutional.

The Cranston City Council passed the ordinance in a 5-4 vote back in February. It applies to panhandlers and fundraisers, such as firefighters “filling the boot,” as well as people distributing leaflets.

The ACLU previously sued Cranston in 2015 over a similar anti-panhandling ordinance. As part of a settlement reached last year, the city acknowledged the ordinance violated the First Amendment and agreed to stop enforcing it.

In the lawsuit filed Tuesday, the ACLU argues the city’s new ordinance is simply the original with some cosmetic changes, claiming it violates the First Amendment and criminalizes poverty.

Mayor Allan Fung and other supporters of the ordinance argue people soliciting in the streets are a safety hazard.

“I stand by the road safety ordinance and the city is prepared to defend it in court,” Fung said in a statement Tuesday. “The ordinance does not restrict speech, does not target any specific form of solicitation or any specific person or group of people. [It] is simply a tool to prevent dangerous circumstances within busy roadways and intersections.”