Fate of West Greewich murder suspect in hands of judge

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The prosecution called one final medical expert to testify Tuesday morning, hoping to convince a judge that Christian Lepore was able to form intent when he allegedly beat a stranger to death last May.

According to prosecutors, Lepore, 36, murdered 62-year-old John O’Neil at the victim’s home in West Greenwich. In addition to the murder charge, Lepore is also accused of attacking three officers, a state trooper and the trooper’s K-9 officer who responded to the scene.

Closing arguments wrapped up shortly before 1 p.m. Superior Court Judge Brian Stern will issue his decision in the case Aug. 2 at 9:30 a.m. He will decide whether Lepore is guilty or not guilty by reason of insanity.

During Lepore’s bench trial, troopers testified they thought Lepore could have been on drugs during the incident. One trooper also said the defendant might be mentally ill.

According to previous testimony, Lepore tested positive for both marijuana and oxycodone on preliminary drug tests. Later drug tests on Lepore reportedly came back negative.

According to a defense attorney, a co-worker of Lepore testified that Lepore was pacing and talking about government conspiracies involving aliens just hours before he allegedly killed O’Neil. The defense also called a forensic psychiatry expert to the stand who said Lepore has paranoid schizophrenia.