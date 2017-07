PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Davey Lopes Recreation Center pool will be closed for maintenance until Saturday, July 22.

The Providence Recreation Department will provide residents transportation services free of cost to the West End Recreation pool during the closure.

City pools are open to the public from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday in July and August.

Go here for a list of nearby city pools and water parks.