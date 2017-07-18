DEM IDs man who died after diving in waters off Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – While the investigation continues into the death of a man who died following a day of diving in the water around Beavertail State Park, the Department of Environmental Management Tuesday released the name of the diver.

The Coast Guard confirmed to Eyewitness News the male diver – now identified as Jesse M. Andrade, 35, of Attleboro – was pronounced dead upon arrival at Kent Hospital in Warwick Sunday afternoon.

Coast Guard Station Castle Hill picked up the victim off the diving boat and brought him back to shore. An ambulance met the Coast Guard at Castle Hill and drove the victim to a life flight location, where he was subsequently flown to Kent Hospital.