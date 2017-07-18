Family seeks closure 25 years after Woonsocket woman’s disappearance

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The search continues for a Woonsocket woman who was last seen in May 1992.

Katrina McVeigh was a mother of three when police believe she was murdered around 25 years ago. According to her family, McVeigh had just started to turn her life around after a history of drugs and prostitution. While her body was never found, her family hopes that one last public push could lead to information about her disappearance.

“I spent my weekends on the Blackstone River, looking for my sister,” Todd Thibeault said.

“My mom is 73 now, still trying to kick the story up a bit, maybe get some closure for her especially. It’s weighing on her a lot as she’s gotten older,” he said.

Thibeault now lives in Indiana, but he recently traveled back to Woonsocket to meet with police. According to detectives, many of the initial suspects are now deceased and there’s no new information on the case.

A cadaver dog reportedly searched the area near the Blackstone River recently, but was unable to locate McVeigh.

“It’s something that as a cold case you review what was done before and you try to retrace those footsteps and try to see if anything was missed,” Captain Michael Lemoine of Woonsocket police said.

Those with information on McVeigh’s disappearance are encouraged to call Woonsocket police at (401) 766-1212.