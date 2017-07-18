Fire captain: Teen sent to hospital after fireworks accident in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The Smithfield Fire Department responded to Cross Street after a 15-year-old suffered a serious hand injury Tuesday morning, Captain Steven Quattri of the Smithfield Fire Department said.

According to Quattri, the firework reportedly exploded in the teen’s hand and the victim was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

“Fireworks of this type should really be handled by professionals,” Quattri said. “They were left behind, the teenager got ahold of them, decided they were gonna have some fun with it and unfortunately tragedy happened today.”

At this time, there is no word on how the incident occurred. According to Quattri, an investigation is being conducted by the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Smithfield police.

Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest developments on this story.