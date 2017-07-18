Frontier adds flights from TF Green to 6 new cities

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders looking for low-cost flights will soon have a host of new options.

Less than two months after announcing service in Rhode Island, Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday it’s adding more flights out of T. F. Green.

The airline said it is introducing new round-trip flights from T.F. Green Airport to Charlotte, New Orleans, Raleigh, Tampa, Miami and Fort Myers.

According to Frontier, the new flights start at $39.

“Thank you for believing in us and doubling down on Rhode Island,” Gina Raimondo said during Tuesday’s announcement.

In May, Frontier Airlines announced round-trip service from T.F. Green to Denver and Orlando.