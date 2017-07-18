In the Kitchen: Salad with Flat Iron Steak

Chef Sai Viswanath from DeWolf Tavern shares his recipe for Salad with Flat Iron Steak.
Ingredients:
- 3 cups Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes – halved
- 2 shallots – sliced
- 1 Tablespoon of garlic powder
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- Salt
- Pepper
- Thai Basil
- Balsamic Vinegar
- Corn
- Radish – sliced
- Cucumber – sliced
- Bread- cut into cubes
- Grilled Flat Iron Steak- sliced thinly
Directions:
- Cut bread and toast until crispy.
- Toss all ingredients in a large bowl.
- Salt and pepper steak, cook to desired temp.
Serves 4.