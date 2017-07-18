In the Kitchen: Salad with Flat Iron Steak

The Rhode Show Published:

Chef Sai Viswanath from DeWolf Tavern shares his recipe for Salad with Flat Iron Steak.

Ingredients: 

  • 3 cups Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes – halved
  • 2 shallots – sliced
  • 1 Tablespoon of garlic powder
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Thai Basil
  • Balsamic Vinegar
  • Corn
  • Radish – sliced
  • Cucumber – sliced
  • Bread- cut into cubes
  • Grilled Flat Iron Steak- sliced thinly

Directions: 

  1. Cut bread and toast until crispy.
  2. Toss all ingredients in a large bowl.
  3. Salt and pepper steak, cook to desired temp.

Serves 4.

 