‘Meetup Spot’ opens in Little Compton

LITTLE COMPTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Purchasing goods off the internet can be a little scary at times, but in Little Compton, it’ll be a little safer now.

In the front parking lot of the Little Compton Safety Complex, people who purchase items online can meet in the “Internet Purchase Exchange Location.” The idea is to deter criminal activity and to provide a safe location for transactions.

The location is open 24-hours a day and is under video surveillance. Little Compton Police say you don’t need to check in with dispatch if you plan to use the location.