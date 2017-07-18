Police hoping to ID person of interest in Central Falls arson

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have released surveillance video of a person of interest near the location of a Central Street home that was set on fire back in June.

While the individual’s head is not shown in the video, police said they are hoping people may recognize the person’s clothes or gait.

In the video, the individual is seen just 14 minutes before the fire started, police said.

Police ruled the fire as arson just days after the incident occurred. They would not comment on a possible motive.

Those with information are encouraged to contact Central Falls police at (401) 727-7411 or the State Fire Marshals TIPS line at (401) 383-7723. Individuals who want to remain anonymous can call the TIPS line at (401) 727-7420.

New at 5:30, Eyewitness News reporter Steph Machado speaks to the person who lives in the house about the investigation and what he thinks the motive is.