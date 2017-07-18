Police investigating body found in Attleboro neighborhood

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – The body of an adult male has been found by the side of a road Tuesday morning, police say.

Investigators are on scene searching a wooded area in the area of Prescott Street. Evidence bags were seen on the road.

According to Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney, the body was discovered around 3 a.m. and appears to have been dumped on the side of the road.

The medical examiner arrived on scene just before 8:30 a.m.

