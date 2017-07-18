Poll: Raimondo’s job approval rating down again

Related Coverage Poll shows Reed, Whitehouse job approval down

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo’s approval rating is down again as she looks ahead to her 2018 re-election race, according to a poll released Tuesday.

The survey of 718 Rhode Island registered voters by the website Morning Consult found 43% approved of the job Raimondo is doing, while 47% disapproved. Previous Morning Consult polls put her approval rating at 48% in April and 38% in September 2016.

The website said Raimondo was among “the most unpopular governors” who are “facing difficult paths to re-election next year.”

The Rhode Island results were gathered through weekly online national polling of about 195,000 U.S. registered voters conducted by Morning Consult from April 1 to July 10 – an unusually long period of time to test a job approval rating. The margin of error for the Rhode Island results is plus or minus 4 percentage points.

The Republican Governors Association, which has been assailing Raimondo for months, used the new poll numbers to argue she is the nation’s “most unpopular and most vulnerable Democrat incumbent running for governor in 2018.” The GOP’s potential nominees against her include Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan and former state Rep. Joe Trillo.

But Jared Leopold, a spokesman for the Democratic Governors Association, dismissed the data as unreliable. “The Morning Consult online survey is a laughingstock among pollsters,” he said in an email. “They should present their state-by-state methodology and questions if they hope to be taken seriously.”

Across the border in Massachusetts, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker once again ranked as the most popular governor in the country by Morning Consult’s estimation, with a 71% approval rating and a 17% disapproval rating.

Another Morning Consult poll released last week that was conducted over a slightly shorter duration, from April 1 to June 18, also showed sharp declines in the approval ratings of Democratic U.S. Sens. Jack Reed, who fell from 63% to 51%, and Sheldon Whitehouse, who fell from 52% to 46%.