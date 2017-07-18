Prov. City Council calls for investigation into school district after molestation allegations

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence City Council is moving forward with a proposal to further investigate how school officials handled allegations of sexual abuse by an elementary school teacher.

After initially tabling the proposal earlier in the month, the council’s special committee on education reviewed and amended it Monday. Under the new resolution, the investigation would be conducted by Providence police. According to Bryan Principe, chairman of the committee, doing so shows support for city police.

“We’re trying to take steps to ensure that matters like this don’t happen again,” Principe said.

The investigation would try to determine what went wrong in the handling of allegations that James Duffy, a gym teacher at Harry Kizirian Elementary School, was molesting students. Three female students came forward saying Duffy had touched them inappropriately. Duffy has since been charged with five counts of child molestation.

A Rhode Island law put into place last year requires that allegations of sexual abuse immediately be reported to the Department of Children, Youth and Families. Though Duffy was placed on administrative leave in early May, DCYF was not notified until June 20.

The Providence School Board has already demanded that all school administrators be retrained on emergency protocols before the next school year to prevent similar situations from happening in the future.

“It’s absolutely troubling and you can sympathize whether you have kids or not,” Principe said.

The full City Council is expected to vote on the resolution on Thursday.