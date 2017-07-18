Rhode Island State Police trooper released on personal recognize

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A Rhode Island State trooper accused of assaulting a family member back on July 2 has been released on $2,000 personal recognize following his arraignment Tuesday.

Smithfield Police say they responded to an altercation in the area of Lakeside Drive. They later arrested Timothy Jamieson, 25, of West Greenwich for misdemeanor charges of domestic simple assault and battery and disorderly conduct.

According to the police report, alcohol appeared to be involved in the altercation. Jamieson has been placed on leave since the incident.

Jamison also cannot have contact with the family member.

He’s due back in court on August 1 for a pre-trial conference.