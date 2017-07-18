RI crane company slapped with record-breaking fine for too-big truck

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The company that owns the truck that was parked on the side of I-95 for days last month because its load was too heavy is now facing a hefty fine.

Rhode Island State Police announced Tuesday its Commercial Enforcement Unit issued a fine of $57,000 to Bay Crane Northeast of Smithfield. The fine is believed to be the largest fine ever issued for a motor vehicle violation in the state. The company will also have to appear before the Traffic Tribunal Aug. 31.

The company owns the truck which was hauling a generator weighing more than 560,000 pounds – an amount that is seven times the legal weight limit for state roadways.

After days of being stuck on the side of the highway, the truck was moved to the Park & Ride on Route 117, before it was eventually moved to its final destination in Medway, Massachusetts.

RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said Bay Crane Northeast applied for a permit. However, for reasons unknown, the truck left Quonset Point while the application was still being reviewed.

Before the truck was moved, RIDOT said the company agreed to several conditions, including:

Issue a $25 million insurance policy with the state of Rhode Island as a co-insured party

Pay for the cost of the Rhode Island State Police escort

Reimburse RIDOT $60,000 to cover the unusual circumstances brought about by the unique nature of this incident

RIDOT said the agreement also established guidelines for its relationship with Bay Crane in the future.