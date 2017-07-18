Vehicle crashes through Acushnet chiropractor’s office

ACUSHNET, Mass. (WPRI) — Officers responded to South Main Street Tuesday after police said an elderly driver crashed into Crabbe Chiropractics around 11 a.m.

According to Acushnet police, the driver was checked for injuries at the scene but was unharmed. A receptionist and chiropractor were in the building when the crash occurred, but police said they were also not injured.

Police said the chiropractor’s office received extensive damage. The building inspector was called to the scene to assess the damage to the building.

According to police, the driver may have panicked after mixing up the accelerator and the break.

