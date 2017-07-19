1 taken to hospital after reported shooting in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was taken to the hospital following an apparent shooting Wednesday night in Providence.

The city’s fire department confirms they transported a male victim from the scene on Berkshire Street, in the area of Admiral Street.

Police are still on scene investigating, questioning area residents and searching for evidence with the help of a K-9 unit.

This story will be updated with the latest