Another too-heavy truck to travel over RI roads, bridges

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Another truck carrying a massively heavy load is expected to travel across the state Wednesday. But, this time, RIDOT says it is watching every step of the journey.

Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti told Eyewitness News the truck is expected to leave Quonset at about 7 p.m. Wednesday. He said it is carrying similar cargo as the truck pulled over last month. That truck was carrying a generator weighing more than 560,000 pounds – an amount that’s seven times the legal weight for state roads and bridges.

The second truck’s journey comes just one day after the Rhode Island State Police Commercial Enforcement Unit issued a record-breaking $57,000 fine to Smithfield-based Bay Crane Northeast for the first incident.

The company owns the truck that was stuck on the side of I-95 for days last month because it was too heavy for the roads. It was then moved to a Park & Ride on Route 117 while the company and RIDOT agreed to an appropriate route for the truck as it continued to a GE plant in Medway, Massachusetts.

Alviti said the second truck will take the same route the first truck took last week. He said he was meeting with Bay Crane ahead of time to discuss the plans and expectations.

“We’ll see how this goes. I’m very optimistic that the company is trying to respond. But we’ll see how this goes,” Alviti said. “We are willing to work with them, but we want certain assurances that this load that they are carrying tonight that there’s a prescribed route. That there’s a prescribed time. That they are required to cover it with a $25 million insurance, with the state of Rhode Island as one of the coveted parties and to have a state police escort.”

Bay Crane has had a rough few weeks. Coventry police said the company also owns the truck which damaged power lines in Coventry when it deviated from its assigned route over the weekend.

Eyewitness News contacted Bay Crane, but the company declined to comment.

“Bay Crane is a good company,” Alviti added. “They have been around for years and we have never had any problems or issues like this. It seems like they are running into a rough patch and we will meet with them and try to resolve some of these issues.”