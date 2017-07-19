Australian tennis duo giving back to community in Newport

Newport, RI (WPRI) -Australian duo Alex Bolt and Andrew Whittington visited Newport Hospital on their day off after a victory at the Dell Tech Open on Tuesday. Bolt and Whittington mingled with patients and hospital staff bringing smiles to many.
