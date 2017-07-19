Beat the heat: Pawtucket opens several cooling centers

Related Coverage Air Quality Alert for Thursday

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — With temperatures soaring this week and the humidity to match, the city of Pawtucket has opened a number of cooling centers to the public.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday with unhealthy levels of ground-level ozone expected. This can be dangerous – especially for children, the elderly and those with underlying respiratory ailments – so health officials advise limiting outdoor exercise and other strenuous activity and staying in an air-conditioned environment if possible.

In an effort to keep people comfortable and safe, the following cooling shelters are being offered in Pawtucket:

The Blackstone Valley Visitor Center at 175 Main St. is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Pawtucket Police Department Headquarters lobby at 121 Roosevelt Ave. is available 24 hours a day.

The Pawtucket Public Library at 13 Summer St. is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. The library is also a free summer meal site for children Monday-Friday from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The Leon Mathieu Senior Center at 420 Main St. is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kennedy Manor located at 175 Broad St. is open Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Germain Manor located at 401 Mineral Spring Ave. is open Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Blackstone Valley Community Action Program Community Center on 210 West Ave. is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Payne Park, across from the Community Center, is also a free summer meal site for children Monday-Friday from 12 -1 p.m.

Additionally, the pool located at Veterans Park is available and open to the public on Mondays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The pool is open on all other days from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The entrance fee for use of the pool is $1. The pool is also a free summer meal site for children from 12 -1:30 p.m.

“It’s important that our residents know they have safe and air-conditioned places available to them,” Mayor Donald Grebien said in a statement. “Particularly, our elderly population which is often most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses which can potentially be fatal. Please take precautions to stay cool and hydrated.”