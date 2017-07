ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – A leaking 750-gallon tank of hydrochloric acid forced the evacuation of an Attleboro business.

Reports of the spill first came in just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, bringing police, fire crews, and state Haz-Mat teams to the scene on Perry Avenue.

At least one business was evacuated, but police said there was no immediate threat to nearby homes and businesses.

