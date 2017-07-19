First-time candidate wins Democratic primary for District 13 Senate seat

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Dawn Euer, an activist and lawyer in Rhode Island, has won the state Democratic primary to replace now-retired Senate President M. Teresa Paiva Weed.

Euer defeated closest rival David Hanos, who was supported by Paiva Weed, by 595 votes. In total, Euer received 1,162 votes to Hanos’ 567 votes.

Euer says she’s elated at her victory and thanked her supporters in her victory speech Tuesday. She has never held public office, and her law firm deals with nonprofits and small businesses.

She will now face Republican Michael Smith, Green Party candidate Gregory Larson and independent Kimberly Ripoli in the general election on Aug. 22.