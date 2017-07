PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Fire officials said all the residents of a home were safely evacuated early Wednesday morning when the house caught fire.

The fire broke out just after 5 a.m. at the house on Roosevelt Street. Firefighters were still determining a cause, but parts of the roof and second floor of the house had some charring, and fire crews tried to open up part of the attic to vent smoke.

Crews called in the American Red Cross to assist the family living at the home.