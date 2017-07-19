In the Kitchen: Grilled Prime Hanger Steak

The Rhode Show Published:

Chef Rich Silvia from The White Horse Tavern shares his recipe for Grilled Prime Hanger Steak with Peruvian Potatoes, Pickled Vidalia Onions, Chimichurri and Worcestershire Glaze.

Ingredients: 

  • 4ea 10 Oz USDA PRIME Hanger Steaks
  • 12 ea Rainbow Creamer Potatoes
  • 1 cup Pickled Vidalia Onions
  • ½ cup Chimichurri, Recipe Follows
  • ¼ cup Worcestershire Glaze, Recipe Follows
  • Salt and Black Pepper, As Needed
  • Micro Cilantro or Regular Cilantro to Garnish

Chimichurri Sauce: 

  • 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
  • 2 ea limes, juiced
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt plus more
  • 3-4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced or minced
  • 1 shallot, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup minced fresh cilantro
  • 1/4 cup minced fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Directions: 

Combine vinegar, 1 tsp. salt, garlic, shallot, and lime in a medium bowl and let stand for 10 minutes. Stir in cilantro and parsley. Using a fork, whisk in oil, season with salt to taste, and reserve as sauce.

Worcestershire Glaze:

  • 1 cup Worcestershire Sauce
  • ½ cup Brown Sugar
  • 1 Sprig Rosemary
  • 1 Sprig Thyme
  • Salt to Taste
  • 1 Orange, Juiced

Directions: 

Combine all ingredients in a small Sauce pan and reduce by half being careful not to boil to hard as it will turn bitter. Chill and brush on the plate.