In the Kitchen: Grilled Prime Hanger Steak

Chef Rich Silvia from The White Horse Tavern shares his recipe for Grilled Prime Hanger Steak with Peruvian Potatoes, Pickled Vidalia Onions, Chimichurri and Worcestershire Glaze.
Ingredients:
- 4ea 10 Oz USDA PRIME Hanger Steaks
- 12 ea Rainbow Creamer Potatoes
- 1 cup Pickled Vidalia Onions
- ½ cup Chimichurri, Recipe Follows
- ¼ cup Worcestershire Glaze, Recipe Follows
- Salt and Black Pepper, As Needed
- Micro Cilantro or Regular Cilantro to Garnish
Chimichurri Sauce:
- 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
- 2 ea limes, juiced
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt plus more
- 3-4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced or minced
- 1 shallot, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup minced fresh cilantro
- 1/4 cup minced fresh flat-leaf parsley
- 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
Directions:
Combine vinegar, 1 tsp. salt, garlic, shallot, and lime in a medium bowl and let stand for 10 minutes. Stir in cilantro and parsley. Using a fork, whisk in oil, season with salt to taste, and reserve as sauce.
Worcestershire Glaze:
- 1 cup Worcestershire Sauce
- ½ cup Brown Sugar
- 1 Sprig Rosemary
- 1 Sprig Thyme
- Salt to Taste
- 1 Orange, Juiced
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a small Sauce pan and reduce by half being careful not to boil to hard as it will turn bitter. Chill and brush on the plate.