Massachusetts man rescued after plunge down abandoned well

COHASSET, Mass. (AP) — It took nearly two dozen firefighters to a rescue a man who had fallen down an abandoned well outside his Massachusetts apartment.
Authorities say the 37-year-old man was walking outside the Cohasset apartment building at about 1 a.m. Wednesday when he fell down the 15- to 20-foot deep stone shaft.
A family member called 911 when they heard him shouting for help.
Fire officials say the well an 18-inch, steel cover, but it appears someone removed it.
The man was conscious and alert during the rescue but was flown to a Boston hospital with leg and back injuries. His name was not made public.
Cohasset Well Rescue
Cohasset Well Rescue x
Latest Galleries
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.