Massachusetts man rescued after plunge down abandoned well

COHASSET, Mass. (AP) — It took nearly two dozen firefighters to a rescue a man who had fallen down an abandoned well outside his Massachusetts apartment.

Authorities say the 37-year-old man was walking outside the Cohasset apartment building at about 1 a.m. Wednesday when he fell down the 15- to 20-foot deep stone shaft.

A family member called 911 when they heard him shouting for help.

Fire officials say the well an 18-inch, steel cover, but it appears someone removed it.

The man was conscious and alert during the rescue but was flown to a Boston hospital with leg and back injuries. His name was not made public.

Cohasset Well Rescue View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Victim has been removed from the hole by the PCTRT. PT being transported by Cohasset FD to Medflight. Photo Credit: Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team PCTRT members hoist a 37yo male from a 10-15' old septic hole in Cohasset early this morning. The victim was medflighted to a trauma center. Photo Credit: Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team PCTRT had 21 firefighters representing 12 departments who worked with Cohasset FD to rescue a 37 YO male from a 10-15' hole. Photo Credit: Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team PCTRT setting up for a rescue in Cohasset with a person trapped down a 20' hole Photo Credit: Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team PCTRT team members are in the hole with the victim and setting up for a rescue. Photo Credit: Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team PCTRT team members are using atmospheric monitoring and pumping fresh air into the hole for rescuers and the victim. Photo Credit: Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team PCTRT members Mark McCabe Braintree FD (L) and Matt Gaskins Kingston FD (R) work to rescue a man trapped in a hole in Cohasset. Photo Credit: Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team PCTRT is activated for a person trapped in a 20' hole in Cohasset. Photo Credit: Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team

