Police: Cranston crime scene connected to Attleboro burned body case

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police confirm an ongoing investigation in the city is connected to a burned body found in Attleboro Tuesday.

Investigators and the Rhode Island State Police crime lab responded to 15 Edgewood Avenue early Wednesday.

Eyewitness News crews could see investigators removing a smashed up car from the house and then towed away a second vehicle a short time later.

Police have not yet confirmed the details surrounding the investigation, only confirming it’s connected to the Attleboro case.

Attleboro police Tuesday found the body of an adult male burning on the side of the road in the area of Prescott Street early Tuesday morning.

When Eyewitness News checked with the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office – which was initially handling the Attleboro case – we were told the homicide investigation was no longer in their hands and to inquire with Rhode Island’s attorney general.

We will continue to update this story as we get more information on WPRI.com throughout the day and on Eyewitness News at Noon on WPRI 12.