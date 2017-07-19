Providence man killed in Mansfield highway crash

Related Coverage Driver of pickup killed in highway crash in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police on Wednesday released the identity of a man killed in a crash in Mansfield over the weekend.

Omar Barrientos, 24, of Providence, died after his pickup truck crashed into the back of a tractor trailer that was stopped in the breakdown lane of I-95 North with a flat tire early Saturday morning, according to police.

Barrientos’ truck caught fire as a result of the crash.

Police said the driver of the tractor trailer, a 56-year-old Providence man, suffered minor injuries but refused treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.