Red Sox beat Blue Jays in 15-inning game

BOSTON (AP) — Hanley Ramirez hit a line drive out of Fenway Park in the 15th inning, giving the Boston Red Sox a 5-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in a rain-delayed game that ended at 1:09 a.m. Wednesday.

Ramirez connected for his 15th homer with one out off Mike Bolsinger, sending a drive over the left-field wall against the Blue Jays’ eighth pitcher. Hector Velazquez, Boston’s fifth pitcher, got the win.

The start was held up for more than an hour by thunderstorms, and both teams scored in the 11th to keep it going. The game itself took 4 hours, 59 minutes.

The Red Sox haven’t gotten a lot of rest lately. They lost in 16 innings to the Yankees on Saturday, then split a day-night doubleheader with New York on Sunday.

Boston lost to Toronto 4-3 on Monday night — albeit in just nine innings.