Rescue a Pet: Boomer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Boomer.

The 2-year-old may be a little shy at first but once he gets comfortable, he’s very playful and sweet.

The shelter says Boomer gets along great with children, dogs and other cats. He’s been recovering from a leg injury for the past few months at PARL, but he’s perfectly healthy otherwise.

If you’d like to meet Boomer or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.