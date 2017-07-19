RI Hospital, Women & Infants battling over backup for cardiac, stroke victims

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island’s two largest hospital groups are feuding over whether to end a longstanding policy that lets Women & Infants Hospital call on Rhode Island Hospital doctors for backup during emergency situations.

The policy is for so-called “adult code” incidents, when an adult shows sudden cardiac or stroke-like symptoms; under the arrangement, Women & Infants doctors can call for help from physicians at Lifespan-owned Rhode Island Hospital next door during such incidents. Women & Infants owner Care New England says the policy has been in place for more than 30 years, and was used about 12 to 14 times in 2016.

Rhode Island Hospital began expressing concern about the policy earlier this year, citing “patient safety and physician liability,” and eventually moved to stop it effective June 26 at 8 a.m. But shortly before the deadline, R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott ordered that the backup coverage continue until the two sides could find a resolution she could support – which still hasn’t happened.

“Conversations about that arrangement are ongoing,” Health Department spokesman Joseph Wendelken said.

It’s the latest sign of tension between Lifespan and Care New England, whose flagship hospitals share a campus in Providence and who have repeatedly tried and failed to merge, most recently earlier this year when Care New England spurned Lifespan’s latest offer and opted instead to join forces with Partners HealthCare, Massachusetts’ largest hospital group.

In a statement, Care New England was harshly critical of Lifespan over the code policy, suggesting the latter is demanding an unreasonable amount of money to continue it. The company also said Women & Infants provides the same backup support to Rhode Island Hospital if needed.

“We were extremely disappointed and dismayed in Rhode Island Hospital’s decision,” spokesman Jim Beardsworth told Eyewitness News.

Beardsworth hinted that Lifespan may be trying to squeeze Care New England, which is under financial strain and lost $40 million in the first six months of this fiscal year. “While the motivation for this disruption is unclear, we feel that Rhode Island Hospital is being opportunistic in seeking financial gain for services that are already provided equally for each other,” he said.

Officials at Lifespan, the bigger of the two organizations, dismissed the suggestion that it’s trying to make life difficult for its smaller rival. David Levesque, a Lifespan spokesman, said the discussions over the backup policy began back in February, well before Care New England picked Partners in April.

“Rhode Island Hospital has many contractual agreements to provide services to Women & Infants, as well as other organizations, for which we charge fair market value,” Levesque said. “Clearly, a formal agreement between the institutions regarding code coverage has been overdue.”

“The demand for our code team’s lifesaving services cannot be anticipated or scheduled,” he added. “Optimal staffing levels must be maintained 24/7. The cost is for providing round-the-clock staffing, which includes the expertise of three to four clinicians.”

Beardsworth insisted there was no danger to patients at Women & Infants, saying the hospital “is in full compliance in providing code coverage with an existing code team that is highly skilled and well prepared to respond.” He said the backup from Rhode Island Hospital physicians “provides additional clinical support and expertise,” and can speed up transfers into the intensive care unit if necessary.

“We believe this adds an additional element of patient safety,” Beardsworth said.

But Rhode Island Hospital President Dr. Margaret Van Bree said Women & Infants’ plans for handling code coverage after June 26 “were of concern” to the Department of Health, and said her physicians are continuing to do so for now “as Women & Infants works to comply … and find a permanent solution.”

“Rhode Island Hospital has asked Women & Infants to consider a formal agreement to provide contracted services that will help define both institutions’ responsibilities, improve communication and ensure optimal coordination between care teams at both hospitals,” Van Bree said. “We remain open to discussions.”

Care New England, however, suggested the talks aren’t going anywhere. “Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to have productive or meaningful discussions and have only been informed that for similar services to continue, it will come at a very significant financial cost per year,” Beardsworth said.

