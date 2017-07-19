Rival team among those helping out Providence football program after fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A youth football and cheerleading program in Providence may get to kick off their season as planned thanks to the generosity of several local communities.

A fire was set two weeks ago outside a storage locker behind Mount Pleasant High School, destroying much of the Providence 49ers’ equipment. Team President Luis Aponte estimated about $15,000 in gear was lost.

The team’s call for help was heard and dozens stepped up, including a rival program.

“We donated about 60 pads or shoulder pads and six helmets that are actually only about a year old,” said Gary Salzillo, president of Johnston Panthers Youth Football and Cheerleading.

“I thought that it was a devastating tragedy and that we needed to take part in giving back to them and helping these kids play football again,” Panthers player Michael Salzillo added.

Aponte said they also received equipment from programs in Cranston, Portsmouth and Dighton-Rehoboth.

The outpouring of support will allow the 49ers to take the field on Monday.

“We don’t always want easy competition,” Panthers player Dante Iafrate said. “We want hard competition so we can get better and better.”

“We wouldn’t want to see the kids affected,” said Panthers Vice President Joe Morin. “We may be rivals on the field but we’re all for the children off the field.”

“When you get that, you get those chills because you feel it, you feel the love of the community that they’re coming out, that they care,” Aponte said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Providence police believe it was intentionally set.

Despite the donations, the 49ers are still in need of more equipment. Click here to make a donation.