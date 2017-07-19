Taunton man sentenced for sexually exploiting teens online

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) – A Taunton man has been sentenced to 18 years bin prison and seven years supervised release for convincing underage girls to send him sexually explicit photos over the internet.

Joseph Debrum, 40, pleaded guilty in April to seven counts of coercion and enticement a minor, six counts of sexual exploitation of children, and two counts of distribution of child pornography.

Debrum admitted to creating online female identities, one of a 21-year-old woman and the other a 16-year-old girl, and using them to interact with seven girls from six different states, between the ages of 13 and 16. He used the personas to convince the girls to send him explicit pictures of themselves. In several instances, Debrum reportedly coerced the girls into performing sexual acts via a live stream, which he watched while taking photos of the screen on his cell phone.

From May 2014 until March 2015, Debrum interacted with his victims using online chat rooms such as Kidzworld and Teenspot, as well as messaging and video chat services including Skype and Kik Messenger. He used the sites to befriend them and learn personal details, before using the information to coerce the girls into sending him explicit photos or performing sexual acts, threatening to expose private information if they did not comply. Photos of one victim were sent to another by Debrum.

As the abuse continued, Debrum began using photos he had already amassed to further coerce the vulnerable teens into meeting his demands. He told at one girl he would kill her if she did not continue to perform sexual acts, and referred to another his “slave.”

Law enforcement was notified when Debrum sent nude photos to one’s victim’s mother, threatening to expose her daughter if she too did not agree to perform sexual acts. The woman then contacted local police, who subsequently interviewed Debrum. He admitted to creating the false personas online to gain contact with the teens, as well as forcing them to perform explicit acts.

The case was a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative created by the Department of Justice in 2006 aimed at protecting minors from exploitation and abuse.