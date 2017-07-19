Warwick’s school administration moving into former Gorton JHS

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Just a little more than a year since Gorton Junior High Schools closed its doors, the building is getting new life as the school district’s administrative offices.

The district offices have been split in three different locations – Warwick Lake Avenue, Draper Avenue and West Shore Road. However, starting Wednesday, the district said staff will begin moving into the former junior high school, which will now be known as Gorton Administrative building.

“By consolidating all of these offices in one building we are further increasing efficiency and cutting district cost for utilities, maintenance, transportation and communication,” the district said in a news release. “During the move, all phone calls will continue to be forwarded to the appropriate people, and we hope to have minimal administrative downtime. Our adaptable and patient staff may need a few days to get back up to full speed”

During the move, the office of Central Registration will be closed beginning Wednesday, July 19 and will reopen Tuesday, July 25.

Last year, the school district closed both Gorton and Aldrich Junior High Schools and turned Veterans High School into a junior high. The department is also planning a major elementary school consolidation in which several schools will be either closed or repurposed.