Adding Amtrak service to T.F. Green could cost $90M

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Amtrak service to T.F. Green Airport could soon be a possibility.

The proposed additions could cost up to $90 million, but is projected to increased ridership by over 70,000 people annually, according to Sen. Jack Reed’s office.

The study – coordinated by the Federal Railroad Administration and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation – found several options to be feasible for the Interlink station at the airport.

The four main options are: adding Amtrak Regional Northeast service, upgrading and altering existing MBTA service, an entirely new intercity rail service, and an extension of the Connecticut Shore Line East into Providence. The study found Amtrak service would be the “most feasible” option from an operational standpoint, and would most likely be the most cost-effective and easiest to introduce.

“Bringing a permanent Amtrak stop to the airport could help the state attract investment, create jobs, and enhance transportation options for Rhode Islanders and visitors to the state,” Reed said. “But it has to be done in a smart, cost-effective manner that builds on the significant investments we have already made.”

This comes as T.F. Green expands service both domestically and internationally, announcing service to more destinations and contracts with several new airlines. The airport is nearly finished with a $250 million expansion project.

“As the airport works to bring in new domestic and international service, a better rail connection on the Northeast Corridor could be an added enticement for airlines and travelers,” Reed said.