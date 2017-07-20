Bay Crane driver cited after oversize load takes down utility pole

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) – Coventry police issued a summons to the driver of a truck that took down a utility pole while carrying an oversize load this past weekend.

Colonel John MacDonald said that the department issued a summons to the driver for Bay Crane after the July 15 accident that closed Harkney Hill Road for several hours.

The summons, issued under RI General Law 31-25-24, carries with it a fine of $175.

Colonel MacDonald said that the truck was carrying a modular home when it caught on power lines on Harkney Hill near Fish Hill road Saturday morning. The load was “unrelated to the well-publicized generator move” that Bay Crane had undertaken previously, and had left a very heavy truck parked while engineers tried to figure out a safe route for it to take to its destination in Massachusetts.

In that instance, Bay Crane was hit with a $57,000 fine for not acquiring the required permits in advance of moving the 560,000-pound generator.

MacDonald said Saturday that the driver had deviated from the planned route and took Harkney Hill Road instead of Hill Farm Road. It wasn’t clear why that happened, and a Bay Crane spokesman had no comment Thursday afternoon.