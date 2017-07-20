Central Falls announces public cooling centers

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) – With temperatures soaring into the mid-90s, officials in Central Falls are taking steps to ensure residents stay safe.

Mayor James Diossa and the Central Falls Housing Authority have announced there will be two cooling centers available to the public on Thursday and Friday.

The locations are Forand Manor, at 30 Washington Street, and Wilfrid Manor, at 466 Hunt Street. The centers will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The city of Pawtucket will also have several cooling centers open today, according to Mayor Grebien’s office. They include the Blackstone Valley Visitor’s Center, the Pawtucket Police Department, and the Pawtucket Public Library.

It will be a hot and humid Thursday and a heat advisory is in effect for most of Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s, with a heat index in the mid-90s.