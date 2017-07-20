East Greenwich man sentenced to federal prison for trying to solicit minor for sex

Related Coverage East Greenwich man charged in Federal Court with enticement

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Greenwich man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for attempting to engage in sexual activity with a minor.

Acting United States Attorney Stephen Dambruch said in a news release Thursday morning that 62-year-old Stephen Ferrante was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to the charge in April.

Investigators said Ferrante made a post on Craigslist.com looking for “open minded” parents of a girl who were willing to allow their daughter to “be naked in a group setting.”

A state police detective found the ad and responded, leading Ferrante to believe that he was the step-father of an 8-year-old girl and was willing to cooperate. They exchanged emails, text messages and phone calls and ultimately set up a meeting in Warwick on January 12; Ferrante arrived at that meeting and was arrested by state troopers and federal agents.

He has been held since the arrest.

Ferrante will serve five years of supervised release after his prison sentence is complete.