Expert: Precautions needed when driving car in extreme heat

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many drivers are reporting weather-related car breakdowns after temperatures rose into the 90s for the second day in a row in southern New England Thursday.

Car batteries, in particular, can be significantly affected by warm weather, according to Managing Director of Public Affairs for AAA Northeast David Raposa. Still, heat waves that are only around for a couple of days won’t impact most car batteries, Raposa said.

“On a hot day like this, maybe a battery that’s 4 years old, for example… that might be impacted,” Raposa said.

According to Raposa, it would take a heat wave of “multiple, multiple days” to affect younger, healthy car batteries. In fact, Raposa said AAA’s call volume has been relatively low recently.

Still, Raposa said it’s important to prepare for your car breaking down, particularly during periods of extreme heat.

“Cause if you do break down, you’re gonna want that phone, you’re gonna need that water,” Raposa said.

In addition, Roposa said drivers shouldn’t leave children or animals in an unattended vehicle, especially during summer months.

“On a 75-degree day, within 10 minutes that temperature in the car can be in the 90s. In 20 minutes, it’s up over 100,” Raposa said. “And that’s on a 75-degree day. On a day like this where it’s in the 90’s, that can happen even quicker.”

