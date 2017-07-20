Gov. Gina Raimondo vetoes indefinite contract bill

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The governor of Rhode Island has vetoed a bill that would have indefinitely extended municipal worker and teacher contracts, even after they expired.

The Providence Journal reports that Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo says the union-backed bill would have hurt the public by permanently locking them into contractual provisions they may not be able to afford.

Raimondo allowed a disability pension bill to become law without signing it, saying it simply codified the current state practice of considering an illness sustained while on the job as an on-the-job accident.

Raimondo vetoed another bill concerning charter schools, saying she would not sign a bill that classifies a charter elementary school as two schools if it serves students up to eighth-grade.