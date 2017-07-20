In the Kitchen: Roasted Cauliflower Caprese

On Thursday morning, TV Maitre d’ Joe Zito brought Chef John Granata from Johnny Granata’s Restaurant & Bar in “The Rhode Show” Kitchen, to make Roasted Cauliflower Caprese.

Ingredients:

1 LG. Head of Cauliflower

8 OZ. Fresh Mozzarella

1 QT. Grape Tomatoes or Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes

4-5 Leaves Fresh Basil (torn)

1/2 Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Balsamic Vinegar

Salt & Pepper

Method:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Clean the cauliflower and cut into florets. Place them on a sheet pan. Drizzle with ¼ cup of olive oil and salt and pepper. Roast for 15 to 20 minutes or until slightly brown and tender. Remove from oven and set aside. In a large bowl, mix tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, ¼ cup olive oil and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar. When cauliflower is room temperature, place in the bowl and toss together. Serve over baby arugula or your favorite greens.

Buon Appetito

Chef John Granata

