North Providence bank robber sentenced to federal prison time

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A man who set a small fire inside a North Providence Citizens Bank branch while trying to rob it has been sentenced to time in federal prison.

Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen Dambruch announced Thursday that Joseph Lavoie, 49, was sentenced to five years in federal prison for the July 2016 incident. Lavoie will also have to serve three years of supervised release and pay $30,000 in damages.

Lavoie pleaded guilty in April to bank robbery and “use of fire to damage property used in interstate commerce.”

Prosecutors had argued that Lavoie called the FBI on July 6, 2016, and threatened to rob and burn down a bank. At the time of the call he was actually inside the Citizens Bank at 1880 Mineral Spring Avenue, and shortly after he hung up he jumped over a counter and started taking cash. He also threatened a teller and lit a cabinet and some paperwork on fire.

North Providence police officers responded and caught Lavoie before he got out of the building.