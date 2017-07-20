Pawtucket police nab 2 in car break-in case

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police arrested a man and a woman in connection with several thefts from motor vehicles.

Police said an officer was on patrol Wednesday when he identified two individuals, Michaela Burdick, 26, and Steve Andrade, 36, in the driveway of 100 John St. in Pawtucket.

Police said the officer – who recognized the pair as individuals wanted for outstanding warrants and as persons of interest in several thefts from motor vehicles – took the two into custody.

Both Burdick and Andrade were charged with several counts each of larceny under $1,500, receiving stolen goods, fraudulent use of credit cards, conspiracy, injuring or tampering with vehicles, and vandalism.